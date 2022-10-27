CJN Staff Reporter Becky Raspe did an excellent job presenting remembrances of community leader Marcia Ungar in a recent issue of the Cleveland Jewish News. (“Mar-Lou Shoes namesake recalled as kind, full of life,” Sept. 30)
However, a couple of significant accomplishments were not mentioned. Many readers will recall that Ungar served as a member of the South Euclid-Lyndhurst Board of Education, including several terms as board president. Prior to that, she provided social work services to clients from the office located in the Cedar-Taylor roads area. She and her late husband, Bud, who served as a member of South Euclid City Council, left a proud legacy of community service.
Marcia Elbrand
Silver Springs, Md.
Publisher’s Note: Elbrand is a former director of community relations for the South Euclid-Lyndhurst City Schools.