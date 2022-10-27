CJN Staff Reporter Becky Raspe did an excellent job presenting remembrances of community leader Marcia Ungar in a recent issue of the Cleveland Jewish News. (“Mar-Lou Shoes namesake recalled as kind, full of life,” Sept. 30)

However, a couple of significant accomplishments were not mentioned. Many readers will recall that Ungar served as a member of the South Euclid-Lyndhurst Board of Education, including several terms as board president. Prior to that, she provided social work services to clients from the office located in the Cedar-Taylor roads area. She and her late husband, Bud, who served as a member of South Euclid City Council, left a proud legacy of community service.

Marcia Elbrand

Silver Springs, Md.

Publisher’s Note: Elbrand is a former director of community relations for the South Euclid-Lyndhurst City Schools.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.