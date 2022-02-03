Your article on the Cassirers was astounding. (“Supreme Court hears Nazi-looted painting case arguments,” Jan. 28)
My mother knew Claude; they had been longtime friends. He did portraits of my younger sister and me when we were small children and from time to time thereafter. I still have my bar mitzvah photo album, which he did in studio around (but not in) the (old) Heights Temple sanctuary, and at my reception. His name is clearly inside the album.
My parents rarely talked of their time during the war. My dad was seriously injured in Germany near the end of the war. My mom was a U.S. Army captain throughout (not Women in the U.S. Army – she made sure we knew that).
Their willingness, especially my dad’s, to speak of war-time experiences was almost nonexistent.
Stephen H. Bossin
Beachwood