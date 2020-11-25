The Nov. 20 article on the temporary closing of the Cleveland Museum of Art brought back a nearly 77-year-old memory. (“Cleveland Museum of Art temporarily closing,” cjn.org)
On graduation night from Glenville High School in January 1944, several couples crammed into someone’s car first to take out our favorite food – spare ribs. I have no clue why we decided to eat them in the car on the museum grounds. It was around midnight, so we chomped away. I also have no clue who decided what to do with the bones. In any event, we tossed them out of the window. The rationale as I recall was that when found by museum staff they would believe they came from some exhibit inside.
How silly that may seem now, it was World War II time. The guys knew they would soon be in the
military, and the girls wanted to have as much fun then. I assume some trash collector never thought the bones were out of the ordinary, so our plan went for naught.
David Brown
North Bethesda, Md.