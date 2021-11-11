From day one of the Biden administration, President Joe Biden instantly, intentionally and recklessly nixed any and all of the successful policies that President Donald Trump put in place. Biden’s policy, on the other hand, has been clearly and openly assaulting our Constitution, threatening our already-porous southern border, allowing, even encouraging, floods of illegal, undocumented, unvaccinated aliens into our country, weakening our defenses, our law-enforcement, our economy and our freedoms.
In spite of all this disaster, I am shocked at the high percentage of Jews that still blindly support the catastrophic Democrat policy. It is alarming to me that so many Jews (especially leftist Jews) are so shamefully, even willfully blind, to the daily virulent nasty assaults on all of our cherished freedoms. Our freedoms are now in peril. We are in the middle of a culture war.
The extremely-biased mainstream media, along with the one-sided social media (Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc.) and “woke” high tech are constantly pushing their radical leftist agenda down our throats. I strongly believe that if good, hard-working, freedom-loving American patriots (Jews and non-Jews) don’t unify quickly to vehemently defend our basic freedoms and liberties, we will lose them forever. We need to open our eyes now and fight back against tyranny before it is too late.
Joel Weiner
Mayfield Heights