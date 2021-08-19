Recently, I read an op-ed by Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Cliff Savren covering a board pronouncement issued by Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to prohibit the sale of its products in Samaria and Judea. (“Ben & Jerry’s puts settlement issue on menu,” Aug. 6) They supported their decision with a vague reference to human rights violations by the Israeli government against those living in these areas.
To this reader, it appeared that Savren minimized the harm that this type of announcement can do to the global Jewish community. I not only strongly disagree with this notion, but also suggest that it is potentially dangerous.
As a result of their announcement, Ben & Jerry’s has effectively become synonymous with the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement. The movement calls for the economic starvation of Israel. It is my belief that the goal of the board of directors with this pronouncement was to bait the Israeli government into prohibiting the sale of its products anywhere in Israel.
Antisemitism is now a policy of multinational corporations. This is a big deal. It is becoming policy to ignore the truth and to support the popular political view. As members of the Jewish community, we share in the responsibility to combat the spread of misinformation by properly educating not just ourselves but also others. We simply cannot afford to passively remain silent as we are targeted. We need to fight back against such corporate pronouncements and political ‘’activists.”
Jim Leikin, Franchise Owner
