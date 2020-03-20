NA’AMAT will honor Judith Shamir with its 2020 Golda Meir Award. Judith was the longtime superintendent of the former Cleveland Hebrew Schools and has served on the faculty of Gross Schechter Day School.
We are reaching out to our Jewish community hoping to hear from former students, parents and staff who can share memories of her and help us make the evening memorable for her.
Please contact NA’AMAT by email at mcurtis@naamatcle.org or call 216-321-2002.
Marci Curtis, Executive Director
NA’AMAT USA, Cleveland Council