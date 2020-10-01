The efforts of Judi and Manny Naft are to be commended and recognized as the
organizational force behind the commitment to preserve the integrity and landscape of our suburban area. The facts speak for themselves and can be documented; therefore, there was no misinformation given.
Rather, the truth was put out there for citizens to consider and to then reach their own conclusion. Only when there is true transparency can their be a healthy growth of our community.
Thank you, Judi and Manny. Your long hours of research and communication with the community is more than appreciated.
Donna Levine
Orange