It’s welcome news the National Education Association defeated measures urging the United States to stop Israel support.
The fight to block national, state and local teacher unions headlong descent into Israel enmity, though, is far from over. While decisively defeated, Resolution 29 did garner roughly 1,800 votes, and tabled Item 51 would have turned the National Education Association into a powerful purveyor of Palestinian propaganda.
Teacher unions in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle have already crossed that line, while elsewhere, as in New York City, educator subgroups are issuing statements in “Solidarity with the Palestinians.” As with boycott, divestment, sanctions campus resolutions, those never really go away. Activists, using the most underhanded tactics, repeatedly forward them. Even though university administrations would never actually endanger their endowments, mainstreaming slander of Israel is those efforts’ whole point.
True too here, union adoption of such offensive resolutions have real world educational consequences, stoking internal strife and subjecting children to abusive political indoctrination. Regrettably, the NEA assembly did pass a resolution actively supporting the teaching of Critical Race Theory. That societal poison posits division into oppressors and oppressed, the former shamed, the latter demoralized. Instead of promoting equality of opportunity, it advocates for “equity,” equal outcomes for ever proliferating subgroups. Can’t Jews realize that they would be its chief victims?
Educator unions don’t need and shouldn’t have a foreign policy, especially one that would deeply intrude themselves into the most intractable conflict on earth. Anti-Zionism has become the predominant gateway path into antisemitism. Its bitter fruits are now abundantly flowering.
Richard Wilkins
Syracuse, N.Y.