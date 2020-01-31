I must tell you that Cleveland Jewish News Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman’s profile of Holocaust survivor and Beachwood resident Leon Shear is more than a profile, (“Beachwood man recalls horrors, history,” Jan. 24)
It is an awareness-provoking piece of good writing. As the widow of a former World War II prisoner of war, I heard countless stories from the allied military. Maybe we need an even greater number of Holocaust survivors’ stories, many of which patiently wait to be told. These are not tales from the dustbin of history, but stories which have relevance in our lives today.
Nina Rothman
Lyndhurst