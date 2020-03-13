Last week, news came out that Iran has tripled its nuclear stockpile since November. This is a direct result of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy failures.
Over seven years ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the United Nations that unless something was done, Iran was going to have a nuclear bomb by the summer of 2013.
Thank G-d, President Barack Obama responded and built a program to prevent that catastrophe. And Obama’s approach worked, keeping Iran from
developing nuclear materials for the years since. As soon as Trump dismantled these efforts, Iran – predictably – returned to the path that Netanyahu warned the world about.
Let us hope that the administration puts a policy in place to protect against Iran’s nuclear ambitions. And thank you, Obama, for protecting Israel from a nuclear Iran for so many years.
Jon Miller Steiger
Beachwood
Publisher’s note: Steiger writes a frequent column for the CJN.