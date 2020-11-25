I’m baffled by what I see and hear from the Democrats about this shameful Republican effort to steal the election from former Vice President Joe Biden – nothing.
Where are the protests about this immoral effort to steal the election? Where are the voices? I see and hear virtually nothing.
Are we going to be mute for the next two months until they eventually steal it? I guess so.
Too many Democrats strike me as being too timid, meek and spineless. They seem to be intimidated by conservatives. At least the right-wingers fight very hard for what they believe in and what they want. Sometimes I get the feeling that Democrats think that if we “make nice” to these bullying, ranting, right-wing blowhards that will somehow “work.” It will not.
We need to speak up and fight harder for the humane values that we believe in and stand for. It’s about time that we faced down our political adversaries.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.