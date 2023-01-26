Well said Jan. 20, Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett, but not enough. (“Snap to it NFL – make game safer for players”)
It’s the plastic helmets, football safety experts, it’s the plastic helmets. Would a padded leather helmet have made a difference in the hit the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s chest took? Don’t know, but how many wrists, shoulders, elbows, hips, knees, ankles, skulls, etc., have come in contact with the plastic helmet of a 200 or more pound (trying not to exaggerate) opposing player, intentionally or attempting to stop, slow, or take down someone holding or running with the ball. Time to go back to a newly designed (possible?) padded leather helmet at all levels of football.
Irwin Dinn
North Canton