To follow what is happening at Case Western Reserve University, whose student senate recently passed a boycott, divestment and sanctions resolution, you have to first understand the working definition of antisemitism. The United States defines BDS as antisemitic as well as 35 other countries, that have adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition.
Students for Justice in Palestine argue they oppose “injustices” in all countries. Unfortunately, the line is often blurry. It’s perfectly legitimate to criticize Israel’s policies. But criticism crosses the line into classic antisemitism when it exhibits what Natan Sharansky called the “Three D’s”:
• Delegitimization – It’s said the Jewish state has no right to exist, or Israelis do not belong in the Middle East.
• Double Standards – Israel is condemned harshly for self-defense measures and social problems that are seen as acceptable or inevitable in other nations.
• Demonization – Through distortions and lies, Israel is depicted as an evil and dangerous country, and the claim is made that if the Jewish state ceased to exist, the Middle East’s – and the world’s – main problems would be solved.
CWRU President Eric Kaler responded with the following letter, in part.
“To the Case Western Reserve University Community: With great sadness, I write to share that yesterday evening the Undergraduate Student Government passed a resolution, authored by Case Western Reserve Students for Justice in Palestine. In this resolution, this student group called for divestment of assets from ‘Israeli apartheid’ and other elements of what they view as industrial evils. ...”
David Goldberg
Shaker Heights