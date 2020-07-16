Like Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Cliff Savren, I don’t know when I’ll get back to my American home. (“It’s time for a Palestinian Lives Matter,” July 10)
I wonder whether it will still bear any resemblance to the wonderful country my wife and I left just a few months ago. But while our homes are only about 22 kilometers (about 14 miles) apart in Israel, Cliff and I seem to live in very different countries.
In the Israel where I live, we recognize that Palestinian Arab lives matter. We mingle with them in our neighborhoods, in our parks, on our beaches, in our stores, in our hospitals.
My Israel recognizes the needs of the Palestinian Arabs and has, time and time again, tried to accommodate them. It sympathizes with their self-inflicted disaster which they call their “nakba,” although we don’t irrationally blame ourselves. When our army goes after terrorists firing rockets at our kindergartens, it takes extraordinary measures, arguably unmatched in the history of the world, to avoid harming the civilians the terrorists use as human shields. And my Israel has repeatedly made exceedingly generous offers for the establishment, for the first time in history, of a Palestinian Arab state.
There’s no need for a Palestinian Lives Matter movement in the Israel in which I live. Indeed, the evidence demonstrates Palestinian lives matter more to Israelis than to the Palestinian Arab leadership. What’s needed is an Israeli Lives Matter in Palestinian Arab society. I’d even settle for an Improving Palestinian Lives Is More Important Than Murdering Israelis movement there.
Alan Stein, Founder
PRIMER-Israel
Netanya, Israel