I had the pleasure and life-changing experience of traveling to Israel for the first time in 1975 with Florence and Alan Bennett for a work-study teen trip at Neot Kedumim. I know I am not alone among many Clevelanders now in our 60’s who participated in this trip and who began then and continue now their advocacy for the state of Israel from this adventure.
Florence Bennett recently passed away. Over the years, whenever I saw her I recalled and then reminisced about Neot Kedumim. I have returned to Israel many times since and always include Neot Kedumim in my visit.
I will be forever grateful to my parents who recommended I go, and for Alan and Florence Bennett (both of blessed memory), who made it so worthwhile.
Carol Jacobson
Moreland Hills