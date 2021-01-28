As the co-chairs of the Mandel JCC Book Festival, we’d like to thank our incredible Cleveland community for its support of our annual programming. This year’s book festival has looked quite different than festivals of the past given the limitations wrought by COVID-19.
Through the unwavering commitment of the JCC staff and our sponsors, we’ve been able to host a highly-acclaimed lineup of authors. We organized the book festival season into three segments. We’ve already completed the First Chapter and recently began the Next Chapter, to be followed by the Last Chapter this spring.
Please join our upcoming, lively, virtual events – most of which are free. Information can be found at mandeljcc.org/bookfest. Remember, because all of our events are virtual, you can join us from Pepper Pike, Palm Beach, Fla., Scottsdale, Ariz., or anywhere in between. Please encourage friends and family throughout the country to join us.
Shelly Lewis
Lisa Cynamon Mayers
Beth Rosenthal
Mandel JCC Book Festival Co-Chairs