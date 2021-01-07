I am disappointed to learn that the city of Beachwood has been awarding no-bid engineering and construction contracts for years. This practice is a violation of the public trust and the spirit of local law.
For the city to not have surveyed what other options are available to them for more than 10 years is inexcusable. In addition to serving as the engineer, the contract awarded to GDP also authorizes GDP to complete all engineering work on construction projects that result from their recommendations to the city. Outsourcing engineering is demonstrative of the fact that the city lacks the requisite expertise to make informed decisions on infrastructure projects; the city is unable to provide the “check” that good government demands.
If common sense isn’t convincing enough, the below-the-radar contract that is awarded to GDP for construction is in violation – if not in letter, certainly in spirit – of City Ordinance 169.02(a) which requires that “(p)rospective contractors (for projects in excess of $25,000) submit proposals in accordance with the … specifications of the City.”
To my knowledge, there was no reasonable effort to solicit proposals from qualified vendors for anything included in the scope of services of the contract with GDP. I appreciate that reviewing and scoring proposals is laborious and consumes time that dedicated bureaucrats feel they don’t have. But it is a necessary part of a government that recognizes the demand for public resources far outweighs their availability. The revenue collected by local governments is a gift and a responsibility.
Maggie Keenan
Beachwood