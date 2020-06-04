Gov. Mike DeWine has lifted the stay-at-home order relaxing restrictions for most Ohioans. Not so for my parents and other residents of assisted-living facilities like Wiggins Place.
Health restrictions began mid-March, canceling social activities on and off site, including dining and visitation. A 14-day quarantine was imposed for leaving the building for anything, including medical appointments. My parents took restrictions in stride and joked about “living in prison.” Weeks passed. They received FaceTime calls, care packages and upbeat catch-phrases like “This too shall pass.”
Then Wiggins had its first confirmed COVID-19 case on May 3. Residents were asked to remain in their apartments unless an urgent need exists. Cooped-up residents are prone to anger, sadness, depression and anxiety. Elderly individuals need community as much as they need protection. Living in isolation is no joke now.
Wiggins tackled a small COVID-19 outbreak (three cases) by following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and Ohio Department of Health recommendations for communal senior living. For that, I am grateful. As a health care professional, I understand infection control. Yet, these last weeks have been tough as residents endure restrictions designed to protect them.
As COVID-19 restrictions relax nationwide, it’s harder, not easier for many seniors. Who knows when this shall pass? Let’s pray it’s soon.
Susan Rzepka
Beachwood