Joel Weiner’s letter in the Cleveland Jewish News talks of purported evidence of fraudulent voting and beliefs of the president’s legal team (“Where is election integrity?” Jan. 8). If the purported evidence actually existed and had been presented in any of the more than 60 cases filed by the president’s legal team then the cases’ decisions could have been in the president’s favor. Why would the legal team hide this evidence? It could have changed the election in the GOP’s favor. No evidence presented in court equals no evidence.
Bruce Amsel
Mayfield Heights