Congratulations to Managing Editor Bob Jacob for placing first in nine Press Club of Cleveland’s 2020 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards.
The word “congratulations” doesn’t say enough about his leadership, expertise and knowledge about our community. CJN is especially important right now since so much of the news is not as informative or objective as it has been in the past.
Thanks again to Bob and all that he and the staff have done to preserve and grow CJN. There’s no other weekly paper like it, as all the awards testify.
Susan Alcorn, Chair, Forum Committee
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland
Shaker Heights