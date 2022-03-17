I react with dismay to the letter by Andrea Lyn demonizing my friend and former Ohio treasurer and former and current U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel. (“Mandel ‘pathetic and shameful’,” March 4)
Her letter contains nothing more than vicious unfounded character assassination. This type of lashon hara has no business being uttered, much less published in the Cleveland Jewish News. I have known Josh since he and I served together on the board of the Cleveland Jewish News over 20 years ago. At the time, he had recently graduated from The Ohio State University. He soon went on to serve this country with honor as a U.S. Marine in Iraq. He was later elected treasurer of the state of Ohio, where he did a fine job, including among other things facilitating significant investments by the state in Israel Bonds.
I have never known Josh to be anything other than sincere and honest, and devoted to his country and public service. Not only is there no basis in fact for any of the spurious allegations made by Lyn, they are extraordinarily hurtful, not only to Josh, but to his family. If Lyn prefers another candidate, that’s her privilege, but her baseless character assassination contravenes Jewish law (lashon hara). While I recognize the law in this country allows considerable latitude in comment on public figures as a minimal standard in determining legal liability for libel, I would hope and expect that CJN readers, contributors and editors would utilize higher standards of rational, substantive and civil discourse.
Marc Freimuth
Pepper Pike
Publisher’s note: Marc Freimuth is a past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.