This is in response to the article, “Beachwood theater camp director Koslen-Freireich ‘had dream job for 40 years’.” (CJN, July 28)
Abigail Preiszig did a great job highlighting the camp master’s student celebration honoring Koslen-Freireich for nearly 40 years of dedicated service to the city of Beachwood. The city should have hosted the event in appreciation and gratitude for her capable leadership of Beachwood Community Theater, not just theater camp. Koslen-Freireich led a year-round program that, at its pinnacle, produced as many as seven full-scale productions in a year.
Many in the community think that Beachwood Community Theater and Koslen-Freireich have both been reinstated. Unfortunately, just the camp program was reinstated, and Koslen-Freireich was only reinstated until camp’s end. Beachwood Community Theater will be dark this fall because of the actions of Community Services Director, Derek Schroeder, with the blessing of Mayor Justin Berns.
Every city council member has voiced both publicly and to the mayor that they disagree with Koslen-Freireich’s firing and the cancellation of the outstanding program that she conceived and built over four decades. The community has spoken loudly and clearly in support of Koslen-Freireich and her exemplary community service. She is prepared to produce the musical, “Shrek” this fall. However, the power to make that happen lies solely with Berns.
Beachwood recreation is offering a youth theater showcase for grades K-8 in the fall. While this substitution may sound fun, it’s no replacement for Beachwood Community Theater, where families could create lifelong memories of playing together.
Cheryl Eitman
Berachwood