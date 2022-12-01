No country is perfect. Throughout the world, former President Donald Trump has unleashed hatred that was previously less evident. My expectation is that my alma mater would serve as an example of a good community, not a bed of anti any group.
I am an 86-year-old retired medical social worker who worked at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem for eight months in 1968-69, when Hadassah was training nurses from Africa. That hospital is an example of a place of diversity and peace, where staff and patients are from all religions. It is my wish that the country of Israel would knock down the wall, which separates Palestinians from other Israelis and that Israel would stop putting new settlements on Palestinian land.
Israel is often among the first responders in world crisis – such as the Haitian earthquake, another example of the humanity of Israelis.
Politicians like Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and their followers need to be stopped from inciting hatred. I would think that educators would consider it their role to facilitate people with different backgrounds learning about each other and finding a healthy respect for each other.
Molly Brudnick
Shaker Heights