A gazunta todah robah for Staff Reporter McKenna Corson’s outstanding article, “Not Color Blind,” in the Aug. 14 CJN.
I found Haya Mayaan’s statement, “The most important aspect of changing America is when someone knows history, then they know how to appreciate one another,” the most heartfelt, astute thought I have read about one of the keys to understanding racism and anti-Semitism.
I am a very liberal baby boomer. I have a master’s degree and worked as a social worker and educator. I read The New York Times, The Washington Post, The New Yorker, etc. I know and understand the historical background of anti-Semitism.
However, this summer, my son, a historian, taught me about the origins of contemporary capitalism and racism and racism in general. About how Franklin D. Roosevelt, who could but did not, save the European Jews from slaughter, made redlining a prominent part of The New Deal government housing development. Also, how the police were used to monitor the freed slaves during Reconstruction. These factoids were not included in my primary and secondary education.
I hope the CJN will continue to explore the lives of Jews of other ethnic groups.
After all, we are all mespucah.
Margaret S. Chesler
Beachwood