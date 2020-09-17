Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s “visit to heal” in Kenosha, Wis., turned into a “salute to hate.”
Allegedly traveling to the embattled city to promote peace, Biden met with Jacob Blake Senior. Reporters quickly discovered that the elder Blake was a proud supporter of Louis Farrakhan. His previous social media posts include “A cracker jew can do whatever to a white woman for years but let a jig try it” and “The Jewish media picks and chooses who is a terrorist and (who) is not.”
Was this just a colossal blunder by an incompetent campaign staff? Given the anti-Semitic statements of far-left politicians like Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, one must wonder about today’s Democratic Party.
This would have never happened with the Democratic party of Harry Truman, who was the first to recognize the new state of Israel. This is not your parents’ Democratic Party.
Larry Singer
Delaware, Ohio