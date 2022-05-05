Despite no longer residing in Cleveland, we read the Cleveland Jewish News on a weekly basis and are in constant contact with our close friends and family in our former home. We read with interest your list of Cleveland Jewish notables and were rather surprised (shocked) at the glaring omission of two icons of the Cleveland Jewish community, Irving Stone and Morry Weiss.
Rather than debate the merit of the inclusion of some individuals on your list, we prefer to emphasize the significant role played by these two individuals, who both impacted the Cleveland Jewish community for decades, including their roles in the Jewish Federation. Irving Stone is a legend, who along with his father, Jacob Sapirstein, founded and established American Greetings as a internationally renowned greeting card company.
In addition to his selfless philanthropy, contributions from Stone and the Stone Foundation are endless and include Camp Stone, Ohr Torah Stone schools in Israel, Tal Stone in Israel and the Art Scroll Stone Chumash. Similarly, Morry Weiss, former president and CEO of American Greetings, has been a generous philanthropist for decades, donating significantly to charities in the United States and throughout the world. Among his numerous contributions, he continues to serve on the board of trustees of Cleveland Clinic and the Yeshiva University board of trustees and was chair of the Yeshiva University board beginning in 2004. He remains a vibrant and renowned presence and thought leader in the American Jewish community.
Adrienne (Cooper) and Michael Wolfe
Bal Harbour, Fla.