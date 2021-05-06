For over 70 years, shopping at Tibor’s Kosher Market (formerly Altman’s Kosher Market) has been a family affair. (“Tibor’s former owner: ‘They ruined my name,’” April 30)
Five generations of our family – from grandmother, Nettie Becker, z”l, to mothers: Ruth Becker Cahn, z”l, and Edith Levine, z”l, ourselves, our son, Wilton, and our often visiting two Boston grandsons, Joshua and Benjamin Levine, our No. 1 kosher food destination was to Tibor’s Kosher Market, where Tibor himself always greeted us with his shy smile, quiet demeanor and kind words.
Tibor treated us like his own family. Aside from the delicious homemade, old world delicacies, especially the kreplach and kishke, Tibor was always willing to cut something special or swap a good recipe.
In spite of the new owner’s alleged disappointing behavior, rather than ruining Tibor’s name, this unpleasant circumstance only amplifies just how exemplary was Tibor’s tenure as the owner of one of Cleveland’s last remaining kosher butchers. Anyone who knows Tibor Rosenberg knows nothing could ruin the name of this good man.
Howard and Susan Cahn Levine
Lyndhurst
Wilton, Joshua and Benjamin Levine
Needham, Mass.