Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett in her column of Jan. 28 uses the expression “new normal” in reference to the Colleyville, Texas attack. Unfortunately, this situation is neither new nor normal.
Attacks against Jews have been our sad, shared legacy for generations. As far as the experience being normal, the perpetrator was known to the security services overseas. Whether we attribute his actions to mental illness, antisemitism or political fanaticism, he was not normal. His trip to the United States could and should have raised flags when he purchased his ticket or made entry. The lack of coordination between security services may be normal, but it certainly should not be accepted.
Bruce Jacobson
Pepper Pike