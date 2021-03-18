Oh, the joys of reading The New York Times on our now sunny weekends on my back patio.

The joy quickly faded to sadness when I read about our once-best nursing home in the state and in the country, Menorah Park, in a comprehensive article about the faulty and misleading Centers for Medicare five-star rating system for nursing homes. Menorah Park only acknowledged 11 out of 47 falls in a reporting period, according to The New York Times.

A shonda. This would never have happened under the comprehensive, attentive-to-detail administration of Steven Raichilson, former CEO of Menorah Park.

I hope Menorah Park’s board and staff will bring this treasured institution back to its prideful glory days. I only want to read about Menorah Park’s innovative programs and loving care of residents in the media. That would be the Menorah Park that I worked for after graduating from Miami University’s Scripps gerontology program in the late 1970s, and then for 24 years at R.H. Myers Apartments.

Margaret S. Chesler

Beachwood

