Last week, the Cleveland Jewish News published a sponsored attack on the nuclear accord with Iran, (“The Iran Deal, five years later,” Aug. 7) I guess the author wasn’t paid enough to include all the relevant facts. The most important of these is that in 2012 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran would have nuclear weapons in months, and Iran still doesn’t have nuclear weapons –
thanks to the Obama administration’s international accord.
Almost eight years ago, Netanyahu warned the United Nations that, unless something was done, Iran was going to have a nuclear bomb by the summer of 2013. Remember his picture of a bomb with a lit fuse to show how close Iran was to developing nuclear weapons? Thank G-d, the Obama administration did something and built a program to prevent that catastrophe. And President Barack Obama’s approach worked, keeping Iran from developing nuclear materials.
You want further proof that the Obama administration’s deal worked? As soon as President Donald Trump let Iran off the hook by withdrawing from the deal, Iran returned to the path that Netanyahu warned the world about, tripling its nuclear stockpile and cutting in half the time it needs to have enough nuclear materials to build a nuclear bomb.
Let us hope that we get a change in U.S. policies – or better yet, a change in U.S. presidents – to more effectively
protect against Iran’s nuclear ambitions. And let us thank the Obama administration for protecting Israel from a nuclear Iran for so many years beyond what Netanyahu predicted.
Jon Steiger
Beachwood