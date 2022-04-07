The $25 million verdict, now upheld, against Oberlin College is the result of far-left administrators in a fit of woke ideology believing they have the right to destroy a local business employing hard working individuals. (“Gibson’s Bakery prevails in libel suit against Oberlin College,” cjn.org).

Their perverse actions as “educators” have left Oberlin College with a $25 million bill to pay. Hopefully, Oberlin and its employees have been properly chastised and will simply teach the required courses in the classroom and avoid expensive woke sissy fits of local destruction.

Richard Sherman

Margate, Fla.

