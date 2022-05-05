The recognition by Oberlin College’s chief of staff that antisemitism today can be found on the left as well as the right, and the acknowledgment that antisemitism can be connected to anti-Israel activism, is a welcome step forward for the school. (“College presidents, leaders address rise in campus antisemitism,” April 24)
His attempt to portray Oberlin as a leader in the fight against campus antisemitism, however, is disingenuous. As the sole example of a step the school has taken in this regard, he holds out a planned trip to Israel that, by his own admission, never even occurred. Meanwhile, Oberlin has taken no action with respect to the slew of anti-Israel and antisemitic events on its campus.
If Oberlin truly wants to be a leader in the fight against campus antisemitism, a good first step would be to join Oxford University, Cambridge University, the U.S. Department of Education, and more than 30 countries in adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, so that Oberlin’s students may learn to recognize antisemitism when they see it.
Karen Bekker, Assistant Director Media Response Team
Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis
Boston
Oberlin College class of 1994