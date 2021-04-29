I was pleased to read of the upcoming opening of a certified kosher kitchen at Oberlin College (“Oberlin College to open certified kosher kitchen,”April 23). It is a milestone at my alma mater.
I was one of a small group of Oberlin students who were members of the kosher co-op in the 1970s, having graduated in 1979. We planned and cooked our own meals, initially at a kitchen of one residence hall, and later at a larger one. All of us were familiar with the laws of kashrut and were comfortable doing so. A Cleveland rabbi came to campus from time to time, but not on a regular basis.
Later, we invited other students to join us for Friday evening Shabbat dinners. Those required more planning and preparation, but we were glad to do so. Often, one of us gave a brief d’var Torah to enhance the evening. It was a good way of building a larger Jewish community.
It is gratifying to know that the administrators and students at Oberlin College have made our vision of a certified kosher kitchen a reality.
Arlene Wolk
Pittsburgh