I object to the call for Pal Lives Matter (“It’s time for a Palestinian Lives Matter,” July 10). That would be like having similar groups for other myths like Bigfoot and Nessie.
The Pals never existed before the 1960s when they were created to justify anti-Semitic attacks against Israel. Former Palestinian Liberation Organization Chair Yasser Arafat even admitted adapting the name as a political ploy. Terrorists do not matter.
We will not give away Judea and Samaria to a myth. The land is God-given. We lost our governments to the Romans, but we remained on our lands until we got it back when the Brits withdrew. We never left. In contrast, the Arabs came and went. Many entered while the land was under British control, so that the Arabs could assist their Nazi masters. Now they continue to steal our lands and destroy our people.
So no! Pals do not matter.
Norman Samuels
Lyndhurst