I lost a couple old friends yesterday. I’ve know them for over 20 years – and enjoyed them for as long.
OK, not people. I put together a collection of my clothes for Designer Dress Days, a project of the National Council of Jewish Women from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6. Looking through my closet, I realized that my lilac pant suit that I wore at my 70th birthday party – 20 years ago – would no longer look good if I wore flat shoes. Goodbye.
The Laura Ashley black dress, so elegant in its simplicity, a classic look, was just stunning, but also needed shoes with heels.
The leather pants, so sophisticated and slimming, well, not so successful a fit now.
But the real “friend” was the mink-to-leather reversible “bomber-style” jacket that I found at a May Co. warehouse fur sale. I went there to just look at the variety of stunning outerwear when I just touched a dark caramel leather jacket. I took it off the hanger only to find that the other side of it was a deep brown, glossy mink. I looked so awesome in it that other people began to surround me, and one asked, “Are you going to buy it?” I knew I couldn’t leave it, until now.
So, goodbye old friends. I do hope you will be treasured by someone who will appreciate the history you have hidden within your seams.
Iris November
Beachwood