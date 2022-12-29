I would like to address a recent criticism by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee of J Street in Cleveland Jewish News, in which AIPAC tried to misrepresent J Street’s opposition to the removal of Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has pledged to strip Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee seat based on false accusations that she is antisemitic or anti-Israel. McCarthy, the same person who protected Marjorie Taylor Greene and whose antisemitic antics no one can dispute, wants to strip Omar and other Democrats of their committee assignments as a political stunt.
In a December joint statement, J Street was joined by Ameinu, Americans for Peace Now, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, Habonim Dror North America, New Israel Fund, the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism and T’ruah in its opposition to this pledge by McCarthy. It states that we don’t have to agree with Omar on everything to feel that she is a legitimate elected member of Congress. She is a part of the broad Democratic coalition and is entitled to have her seat on committees – as are members like Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, whom McCarthy has also targeted wrongfully.
This stunt merely serves as a distraction from McCarthy and his allies’ own long history of trafficking in antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories.
Loree Resnik, Chair
J Street CLE