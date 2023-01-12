From her comments, it’s not hard to conclude that U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar from Minnesota is an antisemite. Unlike letter writer Loree Resnick, I do not believe that antisemites should have committee assignments, indeed should not be elected to Congress.
What is interesting is that progressive organizations are first in line to condemn racism in the Republican caucus, but in the case of Omar, give her a free pass. California Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s threat to remove Omar from her committee assignment is payback for the Democrats refusing to accept his appointments for the Jan. 6. Select Committee. Omar is not the only Democrat in McCarthy’s sights.
Larry Shapiro
Calgary, Alberta, Canada