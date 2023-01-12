From her comments, it’s not hard to conclude that U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar from Minnesota is an antisemite. Unlike letter writer Loree Resnick, I do not believe that antisemites should have committee assignments, indeed should not be elected to Congress.

What is interesting is that progressive organizations are first in line to condemn racism in the Republican caucus, but in the case of Omar, give her a free pass. California Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s threat to remove Omar from her committee assignment is payback for the Democrats refusing to accept his appointments for the Jan. 6. Select Committee. Omar is not the only Democrat in McCarthy’s sights.

Larry Shapiro

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.