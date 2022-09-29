The letter to the editor, “Leave Beachwood schools alone,” offered insight into what makes Beachwood schools special – its students, staff and families. However, I have to respectfully disagree with the author’s conclusion. To “preserve the intimacy and accessibility” the author prizes, Beachwood must address Bryden and Hilltop’s outdated, deteriorating facilities.
We are studying our elementary facilities because we recognize education has changed dramatically since they were constructed in the 1950s. These schools were built over time in an era when students stayed in one classroom all day and were offered fewer programs, services and interventions. Whether through renovation or new construction, our school design will support collaboration and student independence in a way outdated buildings cannot. The Beachwood community’s expectation is that our facilities match the high quality education that takes place inside.
Residents have made it clear through surveys and input sessions that they do not want one large elementary school. Consolidation will not be pursued. Residents indicated they use our facilities and grounds frequently and want school sites with youth sports fields and playgrounds in a parklike setting. The district will incorporate these ideas and collaborate with city officials as the master planning process continues. The district will retain ownership of all three elementary sites – Fairmount, Bryden and Hilltop – for school and community use.
Please join our community meeting at Hilltop Elementary School at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 for a presentation on several options for facilities upgrades and their costs.
Megan Walsh, President
Beachwood Board of Education