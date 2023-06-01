Ohio Senate Bill 83, which was recently passed in the Senate, will soon come up for a vote in the House of Representatives. This bill is dangerous and must be opposed.
In addition to many other problematic provisions, SB83 would ban most mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion training in public universities, as well as prohibit professors from endorsing “any controversial belief or policy” or “ideology that classifies individuals within identity groups (or) divides identity groups into oppressed and oppressors,” according to the bill’s text. These restrictions are troubling because they will prevent education about antisemitism and other oppressions. These restrictions will make campuses and our communities less safe.
Instead, SB83 requires professors ensure “multiple, divergent and varied perspectives.” This language is highly disturbing, as learning the truth about some “controversial” topics may necessarily reveal that only one perspective is accurate. The problem with this language was illustrated when the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Jerry Cirino, was asked during a recent hearing whether this bill would require professors to present “both sides” of slavery and the Holocaust. Senator Cirino stated he “(doesn’t) think it’s a step back at all” to have professors facilitate classroom debates about whether or not the Holocaust happened. This is horrifying.
I encourage you to contact your representatives and ask that they vote no on SB83 (and HB151, its House equivalent). I also encourage you to contact Gov. Mike DeWine and ask that he veto SB83 and HB151 if they reach his desk.
Ilana Miller
Highland Heights
Ilana Miller is a student at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.