The article that recently appeared in the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 12, “Solon council approves resolution condemning racism,” noted other east side community’s passing similar resolutions that preceded the Solon action were Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights.
I would note that Orange passed its resolution on social justice and racial equity in July 2020 and now is pursuing next steps to advance the action plan on this issue which was discussed at the city council meeting Feb. 10.
Judson Kline
Orange
Judson Kline is a councilman in Orange.