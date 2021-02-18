The article that recently appeared in the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 12, “Solon council approves resolution condemning racism,” noted other east side community’s passing similar resolutions that preceded the Solon action were Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights.

I would note that Orange passed its resolution on social justice and racial equity in July 2020 and now is pursuing next steps to advance the action plan on this issue which was discussed at the city council meeting Feb. 10.

Judson Kline

Orange

Judson Kline is a councilman in Orange.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

Letters, commentaries and opinions appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.