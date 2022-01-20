Antisemitism is at an all-time high in the United States, which we were reminded of Jan. 15 when hostages were taken at a synagogue in Texas. Unfortunately, The Ohio State University has apparently decided to take no action to deal with Jew hatred on its campus.
During an Oct. 18, 2021 lecture, OSU assistant professor Jackie Buell used the antisemitic slur “Jew down” when referring to negotiating prices while shopping in Mexico. When confronted with the blatantly inappropriate nature of this statement, Buell responded with the absurd excuse that she “never associated the word ‘Jew’ with any particular person or group.” (“OSU investigating professor’s ‘Jewing down’ comment,” Dec. 24, 2021)
Over the past three months, I have reached out several times to OSU inquiring about the lack of any reported action on the matter and seen no progress. The only response I have gotten is from Hannah Bechtold, the director of administration and operations in the office of the president, stating merely that “the matter is under investigation” and “Ohio State is committed to preventing and responding to all forms of discrimination.”
There is no doubt that Buell made the statement and her comment is classic antisemitism. The university has done nothing in the past three months. Apparently, OSU is not interested in the fact that a member of its faculty is a blatant bigot.
I urge readers to reach out to Ohio State and demand the university take immediate action.
Never forget. Never again.
Ronald L. Solove
Columbus