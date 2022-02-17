Thank you, Sydney Ungar for your brave and passionate column about the Jewish community’s insufficient attention to antisemitism from across the political spectrum, but especially from the left. (“Circle of Life: ‘I’m not OK, neither are you,’” Feb. 4)
I believe this arises out of fear of alienating our perceived allies. There are, however, people and organizations that, like you, are fearlessly taking a stand, including Zioness, a progressive and pro-Israel organization, the nonpartisan Jewish Institute for Liberal Values and Bari Weiss’s centrist Substack newsletter Common Sense.
Karen Tucker
Gates Mills