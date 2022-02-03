I disagree with letter writer Leslie Resnik. (“Pro-peace not anti-Israel,” Jan. 28)
Israeli “settlements” on land of religious and historic importance to Jews aren’t an obstacle to resolving the Israel/Palestinian conflict. Nor is a two-state solution necessarily in Israel’s best interests. Sadly, Palestinian leaders have shown no interest in accepting Israel’s vision of two states for two peoples, a Palestinian state co-existing peacefully with the nation-state of the Jews in which members of minority groups would have full civil rights in their country of residence, just as non-Jewish residents of Israel have full civil rights in Israel.
Mahmoud Abbas seeks a Palestine from which all Jews have been banished and a Muslim-majority Israel peopled by millions of Palestine refugees, 99% of whom claim descent from Arabs who fled Palestine during Arab-initiated violence aimed at ridding the land of its Jews.
In contrast to Israel’s having absorbed and uplifted 800,000 Mizrachi Jews thrust from their homes in the Muslim countries of the Middle East and North Africa, Arab leaders refused to rehabilitate Arabs who fled in the 1940s and in 1967, also refusing to rehabilitate the descendants of those Arabs. Although these Palestine refugees (UNRWA designation) have been told they’ll remain in refugee limbo until Israel agrees to give them the homes they claim their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents lost in what is now Israel, they’ve also been taught that killing Jews is the ticket to entering Muslim heaven. Jews would be second-class citizens in a Muslim-majority Israel if they were tolerated at all.
Toby F. Block
Atlanta