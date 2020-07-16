An ongoing feature of life in Israel is the Palestinians’ criminalization of normalization with Israel. (“It’s time for a Palestinian Lives Matter,” July 10)
“The ethical, national and humanitarian responsibility requires all the free and honorable people to reject all forms of normalization,” according to Hani al-Thawabta, of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
Check out the genocidal hatred promulgated in Palestinian textbooks for a deeper understanding of their foundational cultural rejection of normalization.
Also worth noting is Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Cliff Savren’s use of the passive construction: “... the displacement and statelessness that the Palestinians have suffered since Israel’s creation ...”
There is no mention of the fact that Jews from Arab lands who suffered displacement after 1948 were taken in by Israel, but Arabs who left Israel at the urging of Arab leaders were never taken in by their fellow Arabs. Instead, their fellow Arabs chose to use them as political pawns to delegitimize and destroy Israel, with no regard for how this would affect the lives of these people.
Once Palestinians recognize the role of their “leaders” in promoting ongoing Jewish suffering, it will be easier for them to demand that the Palestinian Authority thoroughly revise its hate-filled textbooks, promote normalization and make other necessary concessions toward peace, instead of intransigently rejecting every peace offer made by Israel.
Hulia Lutch
Davis, Calif.