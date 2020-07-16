The opinion piece by Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Cliff Savren suggesting Israel needs a “Palestinian Lives Matter” movement confuses Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza with Israeli Arabs. (“It’s time for a Palestinian Lives Matter,” July 10)
The Palestinians suffer from poor leadership, not Israeli bias. It has shown in Arab rejection of Israel from its founding in 1948 to PLO Chair Yasser Arafat’s rejection of President Bill Clinton’s proposal for two states in 2000 and 2001. Arafat didn’t even make a counter-offer, he just started intifada two, which cost thousands of Israeli lives.
An Israeli offer in 2008 got a similar reaction from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. And now Abbas won’t talk to the Israelis or even the United States. So, if there will be a Palestinian Lives Matter movement, it should direct its efforts at getting new leaders who are prepared to compromise with Israel.
Arthur Siegel
New York City