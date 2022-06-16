The story in the June 10 edition of the Cleveland Jewish News about the huge amount of money to renovate Park Synagogue literally plucks at the strings of my heart. (“Park Synagogue receives $1M from state for Heights restoration”) My late brother, Herm, and I not only were bar mitzvahed at the Cleveland Jewish Center, we also were graduates of its Sunday school – he in 1936, me in 1942.
Pause here a moment. I had moved away from Cleveland when I received a notice our class was having a 25th anniversary reunion. I confess I did not recognize many of my fellow graduates – especially one of my fellow classmates. He rushed over to me, shook my hand and asserted, “Dave, you’ve put on weight.”
One of the shul’s secular features was a magnificent pool and athletic center, headed by Chuck Schlesinger, where I almost drowned. It also had a shvitz. Herm made good use of his dancing skills in the second-floor ballroom.
Rabbi Armond Cohen took over while only 26 years old and served for 72 years. The chazzan was Cantor Kantor. The choir leader was Mr. Herzig, who lived next door to us on Pierpont Avenue.
I believe TJC was Modern Orthodox. I remember my mother sat upstairs, always wearing a hat.
I began to lay tefillin every morning after my voice-changed bar mitzvah until I was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1944.
David Brown
North Bethesda, Md.