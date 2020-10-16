If James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, was “shocked the president didn’t forcefully denounce white supremacists” at his debate with Joe Biden, I have to wonder whether Pasch has just been revived from a coma. (“ADL Cleveland: Trump’s debate remarks ‘unacceptable,’” Cleveland Jewish News, Oct. 9)
President Donald Trump has aided and abetted white supremacists and anti-Semites throughout his term. He’s been telling anti-Semitic “jokes” for years, including to the Republican Jewish Coalition. He refused to condemn white supremacists after one of them rammed people with his car and killed somebody in Charlottesville, Va., and when one of them attacked a synagogue on Shabbat, shooting at Jews and killing 11. If he didn’t condemn white supremacists after their violent acts, why would he condemn them on a debate stage?
White supremacists recognize him as one of their own – why doesn’t the ADL and its Ohio regional director?
David Fleiss
Solon