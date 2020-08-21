Predictably, Beachwood City Council and Mayor Martin S. Horwitz have missed the mark, again.
In weakly attempting to defend council president James Pasch against my criticisms of Pasch’s hypocrisy and dishonesty, Horwitz read a prepared statement and city council members sent a letter to CJN stating I was unfair because operations of the police department fall under the mayor’s responsibilities. Yet none of them or Pasch have actually addressed the substance of my comments.
Pasch campaigned twice on transparency. He has repeatedly represented himself as a civil rights advocate under the cloak of being regional director of the Anti-Defamation League. He uses his titles to infer, if not directly state, that he is open, honest, transparent and should be trusted by all as he criticizes others. Yet, he was fully aware of and supported Beachwood administration’s refusal to release unredacted footage of a police shooting of a fleeing black male after requested by the media.
As regional director of the ADL, Pasch should have been the one fighting for the release of the footage, not staying quiet, misleading the public, deflecting or suppressing. Pasch is not entitled to a free pass on failing in one of his trusted duties due to the other, let alone failing in both. Compounding matters is how effortlessly he weaves his web and his instinct to discredit and quiet any who confront him.
As a resident of Beachwood, you should demand Pasch resign from council. As a Jew, you should demand he resign from the ADL.
Mitch Luxenburg
Beachwood