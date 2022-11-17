Pharmacist Julian Cohen passed away last week. He was a mensch. In the late 1970’s, his Leader Drug store at East 9th Street and Rockwell Avenue was literally one of the few retail stores in Cuyahoga County open 24 hours a day.
For years, on Christmas Eve, Julie would invite his Jewish friends and friends of friends to work at the store through the night, paying us with pots of coffee and platters from Corky & Lenny’s so the drugstore’s gentile employees could be home with their families. Starting around 10 p.m., hundreds of people, mostly blue-collar guys, many coming off shift, found their way to the store, grabbing Christmas lights, mini Yule trees, perfume, costume jewelry and anything that could be construed as gifts. With arms loaded, the line for the cash register stretched around the entire store and the guys would peel fives, tens, twenties and sometimes hundred-dollar bills from big fat rolls of cash in this era before everyone had multiple credit cards, all done with a fierce determination to make sure their spouses and kids would wake up on Christmas morning to see what Santa brought. By 8 a.m., the rush was pretty much over and bleary-eyed, we’d stumble to our cars and go home.
Julie thanked each of us, but he was the one who deserved the thanks, giving us the opportunity to give his employees the gift of family time. I miss those Christmas eves. Rest in peace, Julie.
Bruce Hennes
Cleveland Heights
Publisher’s note: Bruce Hennes is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.