Amidst the current virus crisis and myriad challenges we all face, this is a small point but a serious question: What was the journalistic purpose of your using to accompany your March 20 story about Sen. Bernie Sanders reassessing his campaign after the recent Joe Biden primary victories, the photo you selected of Sanders wiping his nose during the March 15 Democratic presidential primary debate? (“Sanders reassessing campaign after more Biden victories,” Cleveland Jewish News)
Other than that one specific photo, which was neither complimentary of Sanders nor particularly interesting or relevant, the entirety of your March issue presented only pleasant publicity head shots or flattering posed or candid images. While Sanders is not my – or everyone’s – preferred candidate, your selection of that photo of him was an unnecessary, unwise and embarrassing editorial choice.
Steve Miller
Shaker Heights